The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! A Little Patience Goes A Long Way.
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday

Biblical patience Warriors Of Light does not mean sitting around twiddling your thumbs waiting for God to do something. It's more of an understanding that the things (blessings) of God are a process of seeing his promises in the bible, reading and studying to the point of believing, releasing faith for the promise and never giving up or giving in to the temptation to give up on God's promises.

Empowered with the gift of patience, there is no obstacle to his will being done in our lives. Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Fruit of the Spirit: Patience (God's Story)
Crossroads Kids' Club
https://www.youtube.com/@crdschurchkc

Guardian - World Without Love
Real 80s CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

