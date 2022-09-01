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Grand Jury Day 8 - Closing Arguments-June/09/2022
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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135 views • June 21, 2022

June/09/2022


Grand Jury Day 8 - Closing Arguments

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

Livestream links & more:
https://grand-jury.net 

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcgrand jurypatriotwhopandemicvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19dr reiner fuellmich
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