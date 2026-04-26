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art rock, progressive rock, cosmic rock, spoken word vocals, male chorus, electric guitar harmonics, distorted bassline, church organ stabs, tom tom rolls, analog synth arpeggios, tape saturation, plate reverb, stereo width, build and release, midtempo groove, anthemic mystery
[Verse 1]
Universe expanding fast
A cosmic blast
Stars they burn and fade away
Every single day
Is it random happenstance
Or some divine slow dance
[Prechorus]
Numbers whisper secrets deep
While the whole wide world sleeps
[Chorus]
God Math
Yeah God Math
The answer's always one
When the calculations done
God Math
Oh God Math
From zero to infinity
It all makes sense to me
[Verse 2]
Fibonacci spirals climb
Through space and time
Golden ratio on a face
Leaving not a trace
Of chaos just a perfect line
Truly so divine
[Prechorus]
Equations humming in the air
Beyond all our care
[Chorus]
God Math
Yeah God Math
The answer's always one
When the calculations done
God Math
Oh God Math
From zero to infinity
It all makes sense to me