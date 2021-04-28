MAKE THEM PAY - THEY WILL PAY

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
3681 subscribers
The ruling power structure and all its tentacles in the political class, and media, and intelligence agencies, military and medical and academia MUST PAY for their crimes against humanity. This is the time for do or die. If we lost this battle, the war for the soul of humankind is over and we are slaves. This video contains a methodology of action against the threat. If you viewers do not participate and contribute your time and effort to assist in this effort - shame on you. ALL HANDS ON DECK!