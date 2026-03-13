Feelings Trump Facts | Nate Wright

Nate Wright, senior Pastor at Crossroads Bible Church, Ingersoll, Ontario, spoke at the CHP Ontario Council's Nov. 22, 2025 conference, "Demolishing Arguments." The myth he addressed was: Feelings Trump Facts, the underlying assumption of mainstream political ideology.

In this video Pastor Nate helps us to understand the correct role of feelings. Too often feelings are placed above logic, truth and common sense. But, feelings are not to be the sole guide for us.

Hear Pastor Wright explain the right order of feelings vs logic.





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