As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dane Wigington, GeoEngineering Watch





All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/





Original title: Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed