2024-4-1 how to balance the command of sabbath year, while still saving seed
2024-4-1  how to balance the command of sabbath year, while still saving seed



sabbath year = levitcus 25.........it begins this new moon of our new year on the eve of april 9...we shall not plant or sow or reap or prune, nor eat that which cometh of itself. 


But we need to save seed and live in faith to revelation and daniel at the same time, so this is how I am going to do it; praise God. 



