2024-4-1 how to balance the command of sabbath year, while still saving seed
sabbath year = levitcus 25.........it begins this new moon of our new year on the eve of april 9...we shall not plant or sow or reap or prune, nor eat that which cometh of itself.
But we need to save seed and live in faith to revelation and daniel at the same time, so this is how I am going to do it; praise God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.