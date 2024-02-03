Radical Terrorist Factions in Canada with Avi Lipkin

Founder and leader of the Judeo-Christian Bible-Bloc Party, Avi Lipkin joins us today. Avi has connections to Canada and will be here to talk about some of the radical factions that are currently operating in Canada.

Biblical Alliance: http://www.biblicalalliance.com/

Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]

Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson