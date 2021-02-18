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The Beast System and COVID 1984
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580 views • February 18, 2021
Sean from the SGT Report interviews Catherine Austin Fitts and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on the dangers of the new mRNA technology, the fake story and scam of the coronavirus "pandemic" and the marketing of the Global Reset. Mind control, Transhumanism, Bill Gates, the corrupt health system, the inaccuracy of the tainted PCR tests, global health conspiracy, and Deep State tyranny are all among the topics discussed.
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