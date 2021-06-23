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THE MYTH OF THE "HARD EARNED" DOLLAR
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50 views • June 23, 2021
"When it comes to keeping the masses in their place and the elite abuser class perched high above, one of the most powerful myths deployed by the powers that be is the myth of the "hard-earned" dollar. Of course for you and me and the rest of the masses, the “hard-earned” nature of the dollar is no myth at all. We literally have to spend our lives chasing after microscopic portions of the dollars that are created effortlessly out of thin air by the predator psychopaths ruling over us…and that’s where the myth begins to come into focus..."
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_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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