❗️Yemen orders ALL airlines to CANCEL flights to Israel After striking main airport with hypersonic missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
75 views • 2 hours ago

❗️ Yemen orders ALL airlines to CANCEL flights to Israel

After striking main airport with hypersonic missile.

More:  ❗️ Houthis WARN airlines to stop flights to Ben Gurion Airport after missile strike

The Ansar Allah movement launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport, reporting that the strike hit its target and disrupted operations for nearly an hour, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.

💬 “This operation confirms the continued NAVIGATION BAN on the mentioned airport. All other airlines that have not yet announced a halt to their flights should follow the path of those that have previously announced a halt of flights to airports in occupied Palestine,” the spokesman emphasized.

