❗️Yemen orders ALL airlines to CANCEL flights to Israel After striking main airport with hypersonic missile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Yemen orders ALL airlines to CANCEL flights to Israel
After striking main airport with hypersonic missile.
More: ❗️ Houthis WARN airlines to stop flights to Ben Gurion Airport after missile strike
The Ansar Allah movement launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport, reporting that the strike hit its target and disrupted operations for nearly an hour, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.
💬 “This operation confirms the continued NAVIGATION BAN on the mentioned airport. All other airlines that have not yet announced a halt to their flights should follow the path of those that have previously announced a halt of flights to airports in occupied Palestine,” the spokesman emphasized.