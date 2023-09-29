Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 21, 2023
Jotatay2K4
4 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Episode 2112 - Wow another great show today! They are coming after your cars and guns and everything else. Was the FBI really involved in Jan 6? What are your survival food options? Heaven is real death is a lie. Brave EU politician speaks the truth. What are the behind the scenes machinations that got us into this mess? Ted asks some serious questions. Plus much more! High energy must listen politically incorrect green show!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

