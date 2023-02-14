Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Girl Miraculously Healed From Serious Brain Disease Attributed The Miracle To 33 Day Pope!
18 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 12, 2023 #MotherandRefuge #miracles #2023

The Church is about to have four new blesseds, including Pope John Paul I.



On October 13, 2021 with the approval of Pope Francis, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, issued three decrees:


The first decree recognized a miracle through the intercession of the Servant of God John Paul I, colloquially known as Albino Luciano, Pope. He was born in 1912 and died on September 28, 1978, at the Vatican Apostolic Palace.


http://www.tinconggiao24h.com/2023/01/proclamation-of-miracle-of-pope-john.html?m=1


End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


(more links at source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebYOz5bmaB8

Keywords
healingchristianreligionmiraclecatholicpopeblessedseriousjohn paul ibrain disease

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket