Girl Miraculously Healed From Serious Brain Disease Attributed The Miracle To 33 Day Pope!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 12, 2023 #MotherandRefuge #miracles #2023
The Church is about to have four new blesseds, including Pope John Paul I.
On October 13, 2021 with the approval of Pope Francis, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, issued three decrees:
The first decree recognized a miracle through the intercession of the Servant of God John Paul I, colloquially known as Albino Luciano, Pope. He was born in 1912 and died on September 28, 1978, at the Vatican Apostolic Palace.
http://www.tinconggiao24h.com/2023/01/proclamation-of-miracle-of-pope-john.html?m=1
End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
(more links at source site)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebYOz5bmaB8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.