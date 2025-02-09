Jaws Unleashed (2006, Playstation 2)

Jaws Unleashed is an action game developed by Hungarian company Appaloosa Interactive and published by Majesco Entertainment. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia. The game also came out for PC and Xbox.

The game is based on the Jaws films, but it does not follow any of the film's stories. Instead, it plays 30 years after the first film. You take control of a great white shark which will once again terrorize Amity Island.