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Near Earth Asteroids passing through Earths atmosphere - Proof
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144 views • June 04, 2021
Four years of study & meticulous recording & documenting my sky after witnessing a huge rocky asteroid pass over my house late one night in 2019. Watched it push the clouds/sky down to my rooftop level within seconds. Almost like a thick fog bank dropped down from the sky. The atmospheric pressure changed & I felt it in my body as my ears popped. Watched it eclipse the moon & I fully photographed the whole thing. That started me on my current mission to find the truth as I knew what I saw. This is part one of my four year study proving this fact absolutely.
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