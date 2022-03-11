Miles Guo: Only the New Federal State of China has set up tents at the front line of the rescue operation to take care of the women and children and keep them warm

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3/10/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Only the New Federal State of China has set up tents at the front line of the rescue operation to take care of the women and children and keep them warm. The industriousness and bravery of the Ukrainians and Poles are in stark contrast to the cowardice of the Chinese people