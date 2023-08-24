Create New Account
The Prodigal Revival
Fire & Grace Church
Published 17 hours ago

May 7th, 2017

Pastor Dean shares a prophetic word: "The Prodigal Revival." Don't miss this especially if you have children that walked with God in the past but have since walked away from Him. The Lord is going to get their attention in the days ahead because of praying parents and loved ones. God hears our cries for our offspring. This message will also reveal if you have a "prodigal heart."

Keywords
prophecydean odleprodigal

