China Is Taking America's Silver | Andy Schectman

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Economist and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, rejoins the program to discuss the doom-and-gloom headlines dominating today's media landscape. We explore the multiple narratives unfolding simultaneously—from the very real economic hardships many Americans are experiencing to the ways those hardships are being leveraged to fuel fear, uncertainty, and inaction.

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Andy shares his outlook on the challenging economic conditions ahead, what they could mean for investors and everyday Americans, and practical strategies for protecting yourself and your assets. We also discuss China's growing role in the global precious metals market and Andy's claim that suppressed silver prices are allowing China to stand for delivery of U.S. silver in amounts not seen before; more signals that major shifts in the global financial system are coming.

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further