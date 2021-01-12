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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 12, 2021 MIRROR
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210 views • January 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the reopening of live theater and music venues “will occur sometime in late fall of 2021” — if the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can get rolling, Del Bigtree says Fauci’s wrong about how effective this vaccine is, he says the efficacy rate could be as low as 19%, Bigtree says, ‘why would you take a vaccine that’s 50% effective when your immune systems is 99.76% effective’, a Florida nurse shows us an empty ER wing of her hospital, not overcrowded as the mainstream continues to suggest, President Trump says his message to his supporters on January 6th was ‘totally appropriate,’ this as the House moves towards a second impeachment vote, Parler investor Dan Bongino says he’s had a rough week, he tells us why it got even rougher on Tuesday.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-12-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the reopening of live theater and music venues “will occur sometime in late fall of 2021” — if the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can get rolling, Del Bigtree says Fauci’s wrong about how effective this vaccine is, he says the efficacy rate could be as low as 19%, Bigtree says, ‘why would you take a vaccine that’s 50% effective when your immune systems is 99.76% effective’, a Florida nurse shows us an empty ER wing of her hospital, not overcrowded as the mainstream continues to suggest, President Trump says his message to his supporters on January 6th was ‘totally appropriate,’ this as the House moves towards a second impeachment vote, Parler investor Dan Bongino says he’s had a rough week, he tells us why it got even rougher on Tuesday.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-12-2021
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