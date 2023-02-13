The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - SDG 9

Julianne Romanello Provides A Disturbing Overview of Goal 9 - Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure Synchronizing The Physical And Digital World - Compulsory Technology & Resilience in The Workplace By 2030: • Wearables & In Body Devices • Artificial Intelligence • Robotics - A New Relationship Between Man & Machine • Monitoring, Measuring and Managing Employees via 'Smart' Systems All in the name of Improving Performance & Resilience (A segment from an upcoming video that covers the hard truths about all of the 17 SDG's that will be available soon on YouTube. In collaboration with other researchers that have set out on a journey to reveal the sobering reality of what these global commandments really mean for all of us.)

