Former Pfizer VP, Dr. Mike Yeadon: The biggest crime in history involves killing millions....
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon:

"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned."


"If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all."

"You have to be brave now and risk embarrassment, and recruit other people to this cause."


Full video:

https://rumble.com/v18jjnn-crime-is-not-health-with-mike-yeadon.html 

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

