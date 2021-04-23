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Why People Like Long Walks Along the Beach, Costa Rica
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42 views • April 23, 2021
Why People Like Long Walks Along the Beach, Costa Rica
Why People Like Long Walks Along the Beach.
dr Meno deduces on the phenomenon on why humans so much like long walks along the beach. It is the most used cliche of conversation on dating sites.
One. The waves mostly sound like the liquids moving around the womb. In this video you need to blockoput the heart beat, and hear the background rush.
Two. Walking barefoot along the beach grounds your body. Discharging all of the negitive energy in your body.
Grounded (the documentary)
https://youtu.be/b8b_lg2z8Nc
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
Twitter @radiopacsur
Why People Like Long Walks Along the Beach.
dr Meno deduces on the phenomenon on why humans so much like long walks along the beach. It is the most used cliche of conversation on dating sites.
One. The waves mostly sound like the liquids moving around the womb. In this video you need to blockoput the heart beat, and hear the background rush.
Two. Walking barefoot along the beach grounds your body. Discharging all of the negitive energy in your body.
Grounded (the documentary)
https://youtu.be/b8b_lg2z8Nc
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
Twitter @radiopacsur
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