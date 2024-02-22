Create New Account
What is the Uncanny Valley
No, this isn't some valley in some far away land, it is a crazy phenomenon that occurs when robots start to become too human like, the mind perceives them differently.  When they look like a robot, they are friendly, but they cross this line and it changes, then goes back after the valley.

technologyrobotsuncanny valleyfuturistichuman-like

