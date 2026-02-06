The MORNING ADVENTURE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The best videos are natural ones. No AI or CG in this six minute video. I went out in the woods one morning after a fresh snowfall, intending to capture some scenic footage. I got more than I bargained for. The Time-Lapse of the morning Sun and Fog was beautiful and quiet. But it was an illusion! A flock of Turkeys soon showed up, a pick-up chased them away, and Bambi the Deer and Faline headed up the final moments as they crossed the country road amongst the waterfall effects. The Sun warmed the branches and they provided the ammunition for the spectacular "snowfalls!"