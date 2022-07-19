November Slaughter | Making Sense of the Madness

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What happened after the election steal? What documents did President Trump sign?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Bernie Suarez about the 2020 Presidential election, and what occurred after.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-541/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!