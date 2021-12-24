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Rick Wiles: Why Do We Celebrate Christmas?
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18 views • December 24, 2021
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Rick Wiles and the team at TruNews. All this week we are presenting special holiday editions of the Godcast, sharing some of the best of Rick's teachings related to the Advent Season.
Also featured is the worship team of New Zion Assembly, as they share seasonal, uplifting praise to celebrate the birth of the King of Kings.
Also featured is the worship team of New Zion Assembly, as they share seasonal, uplifting praise to celebrate the birth of the King of Kings.
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