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President Trump speaks to OAN after holding roundtable on border
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3201 views • July 02, 2021
President Trump received a border security briefing and held a roundtable before heading to the wall to get a first-hand look at the situation. One America's Christina Bobb spoke with President Trump in this exclusive interview from Texas.
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