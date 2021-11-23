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Место укола вакцинации реагирует на магнит!
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3604 views • November 23, 2021
Место укола вакцинации реагирует на магнит! После разрезания под кожей обнаружили тёмные скопления, которые также примагничиваются! Предположительно - это и есть жидкий чип на основе графена, который сам по себе или совместно с 5G будет оказывать губительное воздействие на организм человека. Максимальный репост пожалуйста!
Подробнее про графен в вакцинах см. здесь - https://3rm.info/main/87007-skoro-vakcinirovannye-budut-massovo-gibnut-antihrist-i-ego-slugi-podgotovili-novyj-virus-marburg.html
Эффект примагничивания не отрицается даже разработчиком - https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/08/magnit/
Подробнее про графен в вакцинах см. здесь - https://3rm.info/main/87007-skoro-vakcinirovannye-budut-massovo-gibnut-antihrist-i-ego-slugi-podgotovili-novyj-virus-marburg.html
Эффект примагничивания не отрицается даже разработчиком - https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/08/magnit/
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