So What Happens When the Last Bitcoin is Mined? Does the Network DIE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people being introduced to bitcoin have the same question, what happens in the year 2140 when the last bitcoin is mind, how will the network survive, and how much will it cost to transact on the layer? One block chain here are your answers, please feel free to ask a question in the comment section.