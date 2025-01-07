BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
So What Happens When the Last Bitcoin is Mined? Does the Network DIE?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
351 followers
54 views • 3 months ago

Many people being introduced to bitcoin have the same question, what happens in the year 2140 when the last bitcoin is mind, how will the network survive, and how much will it cost to transact on the layer? One block chain here are your answers, please feel free to ask a question in the comment section.

bitcoin mining lightning network block investing fees layer transaction block rewards last bitcoin bitcoin fees
