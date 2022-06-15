Rick Crump: Kinetic Faith! Mobilize Citizens to Stand

Rick Crump: Kinetic Faith! Train, Equip and Mobilize Citizens to Stand In the Gap! Rick Crump is the Founder and Executive Director of Kinetic Faith. As a God-fearing Patriot, he is passionate about fighting the evil in our society and will help to empower you to fight for your freedoms as well!

We help you build a T.E.A.M. of Teams that gives you the leverage you need

We train and equip you with the tools you need to get the job done

We provide professional services to see your mission through to completion.

Apologetics – How to make a compelling moral argument that wins the crowd

Interposition – How to make the moral argument for Christian action against tyranny

Unity and Resolve – How to organize, galvanize, and mobilize communities for action

Building Teams – How to get members of a community to agree and work together

Scorecarding – How to get agreement from constituencies to change elected officials

Strategic Planning – How to get and maintain agreement on action that makes a difference

Effective Communications – How to get others to respond to your call to action

Much, Much, More! Website: https://kineticfaith.org/about-us/