Rick Crump: Kinetic Faith! Mobilize Citizens to Stand

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Rick Crump: Kinetic Faith! Train, Equip and Mobilize Citizens to Stand In the Gap! Rick Crump is the Founder and Executive Director of Kinetic Faith. As a God-fearing Patriot, he is passionate about fighting the evil in our society and will help to empower you to fight for your freedoms as well!