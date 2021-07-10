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When The State Comes For Your Kids | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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80 views • July 10, 2021
Ahmed took his autistic son in for mental help. What they tried to force on him was more mental illness and a 43% chance of self deletion. All to make money.
#Transtrenders #RideandRoast #BannedOnYouTube

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When the State Comes for Your Kids
https://newstarget.com/2021-06-25-when-the-state-comes-for-your-kids.html
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governmentchild abusetransgendermental healthredonkulasterrence poppblake
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