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One Answer To Cancer
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112 views • August 02, 2021
This is a story about two cancer salves. One makes cancers worse, and can even kill. Yet it is legal. The other has been curing cancer for 2000 years, yet it is illegal, denounced by BIG PHARMA, BIG GOVERNMENT and BIG MEDICINE. Why? So they can hang on to their obscene profits.
*** Includes step-by-step instructions on how-to make the salve. ***
*** Includes step-by-step instructions on how-to make the salve. ***
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