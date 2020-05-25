5G, HAARP, Microwaves & Weather on LOCAL TV ~Raphaelle O'Neil on Ringside Politics w/ a PUNCH!

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Well guys... it only took 9 years of outreach to make this happen and finding one brave reporter who would cover the issue, but we finally made it on local TV, Ringside Politics w/ a Punch talking about not only 5G, but microwaves & weather and HAARP... WOWZERS!!!