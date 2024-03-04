Create New Account
2024-2026 Eclipse Signs & Omens
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published 16 hours ago

Starting on April 8, 2024, the second solar eclipse will mark an X over America almost seven years after the prior eclipse. It has been 6 years, 6 months, 6 weeks and 6 days since the last solar eclipse. Starting in 2025 and then 2026, we should observe three Blood Moon Eclipses on important months. These signs could be omens of the Sixth Seal opening. What does all of this mean? Join us

bible prophecyrevelationend of dayssolar eclipse6th sealblood moon eclipse

