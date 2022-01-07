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The Last Systematic Lie of Satanist Former Mayor of NYC Bill de Blasio... [06.01.2022]
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40 views • January 07, 2022
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Now former Mayor of NYC, Bill de Blasio, had one last lie to perform before his last day in office. He supported the shutdown of the economy to fight the virus during the the last 2 years of his tenure as Mayor. However, he is now backpedaling, claiming he doesn't believe shutdowns work...AMAZING.
68,596 views Jan 6, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HlLiGPJNslo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Now former Mayor of NYC, Bill de Blasio, had one last lie to perform before his last day in office. He supported the shutdown of the economy to fight the virus during the the last 2 years of his tenure as Mayor. However, he is now backpedaling, claiming he doesn't believe shutdowns work...AMAZING.
68,596 views Jan 6, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HlLiGPJNslo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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