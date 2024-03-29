JOHN LENNON & CHUCK BERRY'S DUET WAS DESTROYED 🫣 BY YOKO ONO'S SCREAMING

VfB didn't want to waste your Good Friday morning with just nonsense; hopefully, you had communion with us on Coach Dave's show at
😇🏈
So let's get to some inside baseball as VfB throws you a curve ball you never saw coming ⚾
VfB has touched Yoko Ono's tree 🌳
No bloody kidding ✅
Let's see how much moar will be forthcoming 😁
This footage was taken from the 1972 Mike Douglas Show & farmyard stock footage reels.
Special thanks to John Lennon, Chuck Berry, Marthin and That 90’s Kid_Erbi
#johnlennon
#chuckberry
#yokoono
#screaming
#goats
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz_SPin9Iqg
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail:
https://makeagif.com/gif/john-lennon-chuck-berrys-duet-was-destroyed-by-yoko-onos-screaming-Ic1G2M
Here's a much better tune from the parallel universe:
The Day Will Come, by HIRAETH 🤍/
https://odysee.com/@HiraethMusic:6/the-day-will-come:6
Anons habs been waiting: 🫥
FreddieTogaStyle
this genre of music was made for performers who can't sing. Sounds like he has a chicken bone stuck in his throat...utter garbage
VodkaForumWeekend
How did they know my name
VocalBudgetTemple
I met Yoko's sister once... Oh Yes
VocalBudgetTemple
⮡ FreddieTogaStyle
and whom do you reccomend?
MaestroHappyParker
⮡ VocalBudgetTemple
that made me spit my drink out
AndreaHawaiiCompany
Wtf
DeclareHawaiiContact
"Art"
WatchTotemNinja
Where was Ike Turner when you needed him?
