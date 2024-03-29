JOHN LENNON & CHUCK BERRY'S DUET WAS DESTROYED 🫣 BY YOKO ONO'S SCREAMING

VfB didn't want to waste your Good Friday morning with just nonsense; hopefully, you had communion with us on Coach Dave's show at

https://coachdavelive.com

😇🏈





So let's get to some inside baseball as VfB throws you a curve ball you never saw coming ⚾





VfB has touched Yoko Ono's tree 🌳





No bloody kidding ✅





Let's see how much moar will be forthcoming 😁





This footage was taken from the 1972 Mike Douglas Show & farmyard stock footage reels.

Special thanks to John Lennon, Chuck Berry, Marthin and That 90’s Kid_Erbi

#johnlennon

#chuckberry

#yokoono

#screaming

#goats





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz_SPin9Iqg





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail:

https://makeagif.com/gif/john-lennon-chuck-berrys-duet-was-destroyed-by-yoko-onos-screaming-Ic1G2M





Here's a much better tune from the parallel universe:





The Day Will Come, by HIRAETH 🤍/





https://odysee.com/@HiraethMusic:6/the-day-will-come:6





Anons habs been waiting: 🫥





FreddieTogaStyle

this genre of music was made for performers who can't sing. Sounds like he has a chicken bone stuck in his throat...utter garbage





VodkaForumWeekend

How did they know my name





VocalBudgetTemple

I met Yoko's sister once... Oh Yes





VocalBudgetTemple

⮡ FreddieTogaStyle

and whom do you reccomend?





MaestroHappyParker

⮡ VocalBudgetTemple

that made me spit my drink out





AndreaHawaiiCompany

Wtf





DeclareHawaiiContact

"Art"





WatchTotemNinja

Where was Ike Turner when you needed him?