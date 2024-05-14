Der totale Ausverkauf

Totaler Ausverkauf; jeder will von den letzten Krumen, um die wir uns gerade balgen müssen, schnell noch das Maximum für sich herausholen, ohne Rücksicht oder Nachsicht. Doch es kann unsere Leere nicht füllen. Zombies jagen Zombies, ein Totenkult. Jeder nur noch des anderen Beute & Mahl... Leichenmahl. Wenn wir nicht endlich Gott...
Bilder alle lizenzfrei und kostenlos aus pixabay.com, dankeschön!
Urheber der Bilder in ihrer Reihenfolge:
Titelbild: "dlsd" 2023
1. Bild: Anne Seymour 2024
2. Bild: Pete Linforth 2016
3. Bild: openclipartvectors 2013
4. Bild: Gordon Johnson 2016
5. Bild: SK 2016
6. Bild: Nika Akin 2013
7. Bild: Tonislac Jakupec 2020
8. Bild: openclipartvectors 2013
9. Bild: wie Titelbild: dlsd 2023
10. Bild: Gerd Altmann 2013
11. Bild: Pete Linforth 2024
12. Bild: Palph 2017
13. Bild: Bild des Barmherzigen Jesus, vermittelt von der Hl. Schwester Faustyna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.