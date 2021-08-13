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An Inspiring Testimony of Living By Faith!
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71 views • August 13, 2021
This channel promotes living by faith in the teachings of Jesus, who taught us to forsake everything we own, to stop working for money, and to go into all the world preaching the gospel, as we rely on God for everything we need. Not many people are willing to follow these radical teachings of Jesus, but this 2015 documentary tells the inspiring story of Charles Mully, who left his successful career and everything he owned to create a little piece of the kingdom of heaven here on Earth.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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