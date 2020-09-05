(VIDEO) paralyzed Jacob Blake dons shirt and tie and pleads not guilty from his hospital bed, zoom

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Jacob Blake appeared in Wisconsin criminal court via teleconference from his hospital bed this afternoon and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including s***** assault, stemming from an incident that predated his shooting.



The 29-year-old, who was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 23, appeared in good spirits as he reclined on the bed at Froedtert Hospital wearing a light-blue dress shirt and a yellow tie.



Appearing via Zoom, Blake raised his hand to greet Loren Keating, a Kenosha County judicial court commissioner.



Blake waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to counts of third-degree s***** assault, misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct.



His lawyer Patrick Cafferty, sitting in a chair beside him, noted that Blake had been working as a painter and that he had no prior criminal record or convictions in any state.



Keating explained his rights to Blake and bound him over for trial. Jury selection is expected to get under way in that case on November 9.



Blake did not speak during the appearance beyond uttering, 'Yes, sir,' in response to the commissioner's questions concerning his understanding of the proceedings.



Blake's court appearance on Friday marked the first time that he was seen by the public since cellphone video showed him being shot by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey during an attempt to serve him with a warrant related to an assault on his ex-girlfriend that was reported in July.



The woman, who is the mother of three of Blake's children, told police that he broke into her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her before stealing her truck and debit card.