BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

More TBN Chaos! False preachers Paul Crouch & son Matt threaten evil death curses upon those who expose their heresies/madness (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
244 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
103 views • August 27, 2022

this is a mirrored video

YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing these imposters, blemishes from hell like Paul and Matt Crouch and their evil curses YAH will send back upon their own heads for attacking innocent people for exposing their strangefire practices in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen

We are not supposed to run after signs and wonders they follow us who believe in YOU YAHUSHUA our SOON COMING KING

From YAHS Prophecy 23 given by Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu under the ANOINTING OF THE RUACH HA KODESH

"LET MY PEOPLE GO!" A new prophecy is coming forth this day. A warning to the wolves in sheep's clothing that stand in the office of the apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor and teacher that are out to devour MY sheep to abuse, kill or to maim them, control, deceive, or chase them away. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" As in the days of Moses, when I spoke to the Evil Pharaoh and I said, "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" So I say unto you this day, to the wolves who pretend to be MINE, but do not even know who I am! Those that pretend to love ME and serve ME and quote MY words, and yet do not even know who I am! I say unto you this day "LET MY PEOPLE GO!"

There are many wolves in sheep's clothing, they are doing miracles and signs and wonders. They are saying they are doing these miracles in MY Name. They are on your television and radio stations and yet I tell you this, it is not by the power of MY RUACH ha KODESH that they do these things. It is by the Power of hell itself. Do not be deceived. Do not be led astray. For the antichrist is going to do this and so much more. Beware MY innocent children. There are those reading this now that won't listen, but later you will remember these words I have spoken. Not all who do signs, wonders and miracles are of ME. There is always a counterfeit, remember that. Satan only counterfeits the genuine anointing and gifts of MY RUACH ha KODESH.

But I command these wolves this day who deceive MY sheep and lead them astray with false doctrines, mind control, mind deception, mind manipulation, lying and deceiving spirits. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" I am a God that will not be MOCKED any longer.

*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​ 
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy