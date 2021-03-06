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Discrimination at Lowes in Waipahu Turns into Customer Service
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60 views • March 06, 2021
I went shopping for some motion sensor lights at Lowes. At first, Anuhea, an employee, and Teri, a manager, discriminated against me while claiming to be enforcing the governor's "mandate". Even though Teri claimed to have read it, she wasn't aware of the exemptions for people with medical conditions. She threatened to call security, but Alex, the security guard was very nice and even tried to help me locate what I was looking for. Douglass provided good customer service as well. Unfortunately they didn't have what I was looking for, but Home Depot did.
Public Accommodations Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Music by:
Kevin MacLeod
"Fluffing a Duck" and "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys"
#Lowes #Discrimination #Waipahu #masks
Public Accommodations Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Music by:
Kevin MacLeod
"Fluffing a Duck" and "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys"
#Lowes #Discrimination #Waipahu #masks
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