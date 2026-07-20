TimeLines - part 2: Simple Example

The bad news: There is no "THEY." It is a corporation, therefore, The Cabal/Elite/Corporatocracy is not a living being, thereby has no leader. It's business model is set to continually expand & is now A.I.=automatic death/collapse of civilization. ..And THEY can't accept somebody telling THEM this fact!

The good news is THEY have informed you many times THEY consider you as THEIR slave: Black's Law: Constitutor: "In the civil law, one who, by a simple agreement, becomes responsible for the payment of another's debt." Legally, a constituent is the same as a Resident/US Citizen. Continuing debts are a sin after a fashion. Someone who continually lies is a debt upon those lied to.

Central Banking is the longest & largest criminal racket ever perpetuated.

Today, everything reported on the ELITE owned "news" is created to distract you in a controlled environment. = Programs = programming.

Me making this video about TimeLines is an attempt to wake you up. Who are you listening to? Who is going to fix the TimeLine?

Sovereignty is independence & self-responsibility, therefore, self-governing. The One World Corporatocracy has made war on all sovereigns. THEY/IT want you to be totally dependent on THEM/IT.

Another simple example of multiple TimeLines #1: Lindsey Graham was a great & wonderful Senator. In TimeLine #2 he was killed in Ukraine while there to have sex parties with boys. He may have just happened to have been with others who were marked for death by the Russians. Or he may have been too close to giving evidence against the Zionists... so THEY eliminated that 'loose end.'

Billionaires Want Us Homeless: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANuGHbXa9QE

#5938. International Public Notice: Why Trump Has No Sovereignty and Doesn't Protect Ours http://annavonreitz.com/trumphasnosovereignty.pdf

https://rumble.com/v46upvr-the-tartarian-empire-2-remnant-power.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

