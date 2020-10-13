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DANIEL ANDREWS HAS REACHED 'POINT OF NO RETURN'
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66 views • October 13, 2020
Daniel Andrews has “reached the point of no return” according to Sky News host Alan Jones. It comes as the board of inquiry for the Victorian COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Inquiry requested the phone records of Premier Daniel Andrews, his staff, and his departmental secretary Chris Eccles – who later resigned. However, several ministers and senior public servants have not yet released their phone records. Mr Jones said the former health minister Jenny Mikakos – whom the premier “threw under the bus” - confirmed that a breakdown in cabinet procedure and governance was the “main cause for the hundreds of deaths”.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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