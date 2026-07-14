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Tucker Carlson - More people than ever are discovering there’s true evil in the world and they’re turning to God for answers, a talk with Jay Dyer - 7-13-2026
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More people than ever are discovering there’s true evil in the world and they’re turning to God for answers. Jay Dyer explains the growing popularity of the Orthodox Church.


0:00 The Attempts to Suppress Christianity in Schools

8:14 The Problems With Christian Zionism

14:09 What Is Calvinism?

24:10 A Different View of Salvation and the Bible

30:13 The Rise of Secret Societies

34:09 The Importance of Reading the Bible

36:38 What Are Icons?

42:55 The Difference Between Orthodoxy, Catholicism, and Protestantism

47:56 What's the Highest Form of Government?

55:49 The Rise in Online Debates

1:00:42 The Death of Atheism

1:04:35 The Religion of Hollywood

1:12:25 Has the CIA Been Involved in Making Hollywood Movies?

1:14:51 Lone Gunmen and False Flag Recruitment

1:17:44 The CIA's Role in American Politics

1:19:22 Were Epstein's Sex Crimes a Distraction From Something Bigger?

1:22:34 Are Aliens Actually Demons?

1:24:39 The True Goal of the Globalist Elites

1:31:51 Yoga, Sexual Perversion, and Demonic Power

1:39:55 Was Oppenheimer Participating in the Demonic?

1:43:44 The Rise of Charismatic Christianity

1:50:17 The End Times

Keywords
godworldtucker carlsonchristianityorthodoxjay dyerdiscoveringtrue evil
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy