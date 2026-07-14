Tucker Carlson - More people than ever are discovering there’s true evil in the world and they’re turning to God for answers, a talk with Jay Dyer - 7-13-2026

More people than ever are discovering there’s true evil in the world and they’re turning to God for answers. Jay Dyer explains the growing popularity of the Orthodox Church.





0:00 The Attempts to Suppress Christianity in Schools

8:14 The Problems With Christian Zionism

14:09 What Is Calvinism?

24:10 A Different View of Salvation and the Bible

30:13 The Rise of Secret Societies

34:09 The Importance of Reading the Bible

36:38 What Are Icons?

42:55 The Difference Between Orthodoxy, Catholicism, and Protestantism

47:56 What's the Highest Form of Government?

55:49 The Rise in Online Debates

1:00:42 The Death of Atheism

1:04:35 The Religion of Hollywood

1:12:25 Has the CIA Been Involved in Making Hollywood Movies?

1:14:51 Lone Gunmen and False Flag Recruitment

1:17:44 The CIA's Role in American Politics

1:19:22 Were Epstein's Sex Crimes a Distraction From Something Bigger?

1:22:34 Are Aliens Actually Demons?

1:24:39 The True Goal of the Globalist Elites

1:31:51 Yoga, Sexual Perversion, and Demonic Power

1:39:55 Was Oppenheimer Participating in the Demonic?

1:43:44 The Rise of Charismatic Christianity

1:50:17 The End Times