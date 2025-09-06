© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE THIS WEEKEND
This Weekend's Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Turn the Moon Red for 82 Minutes—Here’s How to Watch
https://www.travelandleisure.com/how-to-see-blood-moon-lunar-eclipse-sept-7-11799417
Watch the blood moon total lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 with these free livestreams (video)
https://www.space.com/stargazing/lunar-eclipses/how-to-watch-blood-moon-total-lunar-eclipse-online-livestream-sept-7-2025