The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 4 Exhibit B) Subsection: The never required Bloody Passover & Feast days ~VERSES~ How to keep them pure as originally ordained and commanded. Witness 4

The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 4 B) Subsection: The never required Bloody Passover & Feast days ~VERSES~ How to keep them pure as originally ordained and commanded. Witness 4



In this addition of the Lying Pen of the Scribes series we have our 4th witness. This witness will help to reaffirm and confirm all other critical and historical information from the past 5 biblical breakdown documentaries preceding this one.



This video also demonstrates exactly how we were commanded to keep a Pure bloodless Passover & Feast days with Pure offerings and Pure Oblations.



Most importantly let us look to into a forgotten extra biblical text and truly see if the Messish and his disciples slaughter or ate a lamb during the last supper as the 4 gospels read...



Please watch until end:



Please take notes.

Remember to please DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.



This series is one of the biggest hidden truth's on earth.



Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principlly leadtowards the Truth and following the Creator.



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principaly lead towards the Truth and following the Creator.



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



Special thanks to brother Qanah Esrael (witness 4) for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic breakdown.



ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!