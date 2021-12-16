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Vaccinated Children Have MORE Health Problems than Unvaccinated. Pediatrician targeted.
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223 views • December 16, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Children who are vaccinated have more health problems than children who are not vaccinated according to a peer-reviewed article. Our guest today is Doctor Paul Thomas, but you can just call him Dr. Paul. He’s treated more than ten thousand children over the past three decades, and has also raised nine children of his own. He’s published two books as well, but now the authorities are looking to end his career permanently because of his dissent from party orthodoxy on vaccinations.
You can support Dr. Paul’s effort by going to Drpaulsfight.com.
You can support Dr. Paul’s effort by going to Drpaulsfight.com.
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