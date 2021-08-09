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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZ SENATE PRESIDENT KAREN FANN
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191 views • August 09, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZ SENATE PRESIDENT KAREN FANN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WEdyFEWzxGxe/
Also used clips from AWK And We Know:
8.7.21: MORE AMAZING INFO EXPOSES ENEMY! KEEP FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM! PRAY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ghmYmkXkNSG4/
Maricopa County Lies Revealed, What's Next for the Forensic Audit?
UPDATE: "The Arizona Attorney General sent this letter to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors on August 6th. I can also confirm there is an open 1487 Investigation listed on the Arizona Attorney General website. Now we wait 30 days." ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/670 Letter: https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/673 Maricopa County Board of Supervisors MCBOS have until 5pm August 20, 2021 to respond.
Timeline analysis by Behizy: https://t.me/behizy/1071
"AZ Attorney General Brnovich has an investigation into whether or not the Board Of Supervisors are violating state law by neglecting the Subpoenas (Obviously YES they are)
Brnovich filed an amicus brief to the court back in February to support the senate... and ultimately the judge agreed with the senate and him. So clearly he will agree with himself from February when he demanded the court to uphold the Subpoenas
So here's a quick breakdown of how this investigation will unfold.
Step 1: Legislator initiates the investigation by filing a report to the AG's office
Step 2: AG opens investigation immediately and demands timely response from the offending party MCBOS
*we're here now"
Step 3. Within 30 days AG will determine whether Maricopa County is violating the law
- And will demand Maricopa County complies immediately or be subject to the consequences
Step 4: If after those 30 days the County fails to comply then the AG will freeze 10% of state funds going to Maricopa estimated from what they get paid every 6 months (which is 10% of $610,000,000)
Step 5: The AG will sue the county in the AZ Supreme Court (the court won't be deciding if Maricopa County is violating state law but deciding on who will pay the bond of the 10% their citizens suffer from a lack of)
The END
The Attorney General won't be charging the Supervisors as if he was the senate. So I don't get why people think he'd be charging them a $750 fine. They'd be doing that if a contempt charge was made by the Legislature. The AG operates in a different jurisdiction.
I think at Step 3 they'll have to comply, we won't be at the other steps.
----
Karen Fann just came back from conference where she met with 1500 people, many who were state legislatures. The hot topic was the audit and audit procedures in the future.
Fann is pushing for all 50 states to have secure auditing procedures so this never happens again.
In this interview she talks in-depth about the Maricopa County supervisors and chairman Jack Sellers who were on board with the audit, until they met with their attorneys. At that point everything changed.
She’s received death threats, white powder in envelopes, verbally abusive emails, but she’s not backing down. 45% of Arizonans are demanding transparency!
"So you ask me the question about what's going on? …I think that their attorney said, we don't know what we might find in a forensic audit. And this could be opening up a lot of questions that you may not want people asking,” says AZ State Senate President, Karen Fann. “…Just my own personal opinion,” she adds.
From the 70 plus lawyers sent by Democrats to stop the audit in its early days to the ongoing threats of federal intervention by Department of Justice, the Maricopa 2020 election audit has faced overwhelming resistance from day one.
AZ Senate President Fann is the strength of the Maricopa County 2020 election audit. She reveals what media isn’t saying about the audit, and what the future might hold. “If there was something that was done inappropriately. If it was done criminally, I'm going to turn it over to the attorney general's office.”
Democrat AZ Senator Admits To Pedophilia, Could Be Removed, Handing GOP Means To Push Forward With Election Audit Enforcement https://cdm.press/OW
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers on Maricopa County Officials Being ‘Non-Compliant’: ‘We Will Hit Them Where It Hurts’ https://www.thefreedomtimes.com/2021/08/07/az-sen-rogers-on-maricopa-county-officials-being-non-compliant-we-will-hit-them-where-it-hurts/
AZ Decertify Petition: 87,000 signatures in 2 days: https://action.wendyrogers.org/decertify/
Follow Karen Fann on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FannKfann
America First Audit Watch Channel: https://t.me/AmericaFirstAudits
Arizona Informer: https://t.me/azinformer
Arizona Audit Live Feeds: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds
Source, The Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon 2.0 https://youtu.be/nbUZ3heTr50
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WEdyFEWzxGxe/
Also used clips from AWK And We Know:
8.7.21: MORE AMAZING INFO EXPOSES ENEMY! KEEP FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM! PRAY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ghmYmkXkNSG4/
Maricopa County Lies Revealed, What's Next for the Forensic Audit?
UPDATE: "The Arizona Attorney General sent this letter to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors on August 6th. I can also confirm there is an open 1487 Investigation listed on the Arizona Attorney General website. Now we wait 30 days." ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/670 Letter: https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/673 Maricopa County Board of Supervisors MCBOS have until 5pm August 20, 2021 to respond.
Timeline analysis by Behizy: https://t.me/behizy/1071
"AZ Attorney General Brnovich has an investigation into whether or not the Board Of Supervisors are violating state law by neglecting the Subpoenas (Obviously YES they are)
Brnovich filed an amicus brief to the court back in February to support the senate... and ultimately the judge agreed with the senate and him. So clearly he will agree with himself from February when he demanded the court to uphold the Subpoenas
So here's a quick breakdown of how this investigation will unfold.
Step 1: Legislator initiates the investigation by filing a report to the AG's office
Step 2: AG opens investigation immediately and demands timely response from the offending party MCBOS
*we're here now"
Step 3. Within 30 days AG will determine whether Maricopa County is violating the law
- And will demand Maricopa County complies immediately or be subject to the consequences
Step 4: If after those 30 days the County fails to comply then the AG will freeze 10% of state funds going to Maricopa estimated from what they get paid every 6 months (which is 10% of $610,000,000)
Step 5: The AG will sue the county in the AZ Supreme Court (the court won't be deciding if Maricopa County is violating state law but deciding on who will pay the bond of the 10% their citizens suffer from a lack of)
The END
The Attorney General won't be charging the Supervisors as if he was the senate. So I don't get why people think he'd be charging them a $750 fine. They'd be doing that if a contempt charge was made by the Legislature. The AG operates in a different jurisdiction.
I think at Step 3 they'll have to comply, we won't be at the other steps.
----
Karen Fann just came back from conference where she met with 1500 people, many who were state legislatures. The hot topic was the audit and audit procedures in the future.
Fann is pushing for all 50 states to have secure auditing procedures so this never happens again.
In this interview she talks in-depth about the Maricopa County supervisors and chairman Jack Sellers who were on board with the audit, until they met with their attorneys. At that point everything changed.
She’s received death threats, white powder in envelopes, verbally abusive emails, but she’s not backing down. 45% of Arizonans are demanding transparency!
"So you ask me the question about what's going on? …I think that their attorney said, we don't know what we might find in a forensic audit. And this could be opening up a lot of questions that you may not want people asking,” says AZ State Senate President, Karen Fann. “…Just my own personal opinion,” she adds.
From the 70 plus lawyers sent by Democrats to stop the audit in its early days to the ongoing threats of federal intervention by Department of Justice, the Maricopa 2020 election audit has faced overwhelming resistance from day one.
AZ Senate President Fann is the strength of the Maricopa County 2020 election audit. She reveals what media isn’t saying about the audit, and what the future might hold. “If there was something that was done inappropriately. If it was done criminally, I'm going to turn it over to the attorney general's office.”
Democrat AZ Senator Admits To Pedophilia, Could Be Removed, Handing GOP Means To Push Forward With Election Audit Enforcement https://cdm.press/OW
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers on Maricopa County Officials Being ‘Non-Compliant’: ‘We Will Hit Them Where It Hurts’ https://www.thefreedomtimes.com/2021/08/07/az-sen-rogers-on-maricopa-county-officials-being-non-compliant-we-will-hit-them-where-it-hurts/
AZ Decertify Petition: 87,000 signatures in 2 days: https://action.wendyrogers.org/decertify/
Follow Karen Fann on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FannKfann
America First Audit Watch Channel: https://t.me/AmericaFirstAudits
Arizona Informer: https://t.me/azinformer
Arizona Audit Live Feeds: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds
Source, The Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon 2.0 https://youtu.be/nbUZ3heTr50
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