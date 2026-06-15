Zano and Pirate Chain Tribute

Zano and Pirate Chain the default guardians of privacy



A system built on silvered lies

Where bankers hold the keys and ties

Your money fades with every dawn

Another puppet on a lawn

The markets croon a rigged refrain

The only winners feel no pain

The web you use, a gilded cage

They turn the ink on every page



We're breaking the chains, we're tearing it down

Reclaim the crown from the towers in the town

From the money we spend to the words we send

A sovereign future begins in the end

We're building the dream with our own bare hands

On the code and the faith in uncharted lands

No co-owner, no master, no spy in the sky

Just the freedom to live and the will to try.



There's a whisper on the blockchain stream

A pirate ship, a private dream

With zero knowledge, they can't see

What's in your wallet, what your key will be

Another name rings clear and true

ZANO stands to shield you too

The only coins that guard by default

Put your true freedom to the hault



We're breaking the chains, we're tearing it down

Reclaim the crown from the towers in the town

From the money we spend to the words we send

A sovereign future begins in the end

We're building the dream with our own bare hands

On the code and the faith in uncharted lands

No co-owner, no master, no spy in the sky

Just the freedom to live and the will to try.



And in the air, a signal flows

A Reticulum mesh, a network that grows

Unsigned, unbound, it passes through

A web of me, a web of you

No ISP to pull the plug

No corporate giant gives a shrug

Just talk and trade and create and be

In perfect, trusted anarchy



(Guitar Solo)



We're breaking the chains, we're tearing it down

Reclaim the crown from the towers in the town

From the money we spend to the words we send

A sovereign future begins in the end

We're building the dream with our own bare hands

On the code and the faith in uncharted lands

No co-owner, no master, no spy in the sky

Just the freedom to live and the will to try.



The path is paved with trust-less tech

With independence, what the heck!

Let visions rise and let them gleam

This is not a dream, this is the theme!

A world where we can earn with pride

With PIRATE and ZANO deep inside

With nothing left to hide.

Thank you for the journey... now let's begin.





Make your transparent blockchain assets invisible on the private the Zano Blokchain (BTCX, ETHX, SOLX) in the confidential layer