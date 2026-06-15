Zano and Pirate Chain Tribute

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Zano and Pirate Chain the default guardians of privacy
A system built on silvered lies
Where bankers hold the keys and ties
Your money fades with every dawn
Another puppet on a lawn
The markets croon a rigged refrain
The only winners feel no pain
The web you use, a gilded cage
They turn the ink on every page
We're breaking the chains, we're tearing it down
Reclaim the crown from the towers in the town
From the money we spend to the words we send
A sovereign future begins in the end
We're building the dream with our own bare hands
On the code and the faith in uncharted lands
No co-owner, no master, no spy in the sky
Just the freedom to live and the will to try.
There's a whisper on the blockchain stream
A pirate ship, a private dream
With zero knowledge, they can't see
What's in your wallet, what your key will be
Another name rings clear and true
ZANO stands to shield you too
The only coins that guard by default
Put your true freedom to the hault
We're breaking the chains, we're tearing it down
Reclaim the crown from the towers in the town
From the money we spend to the words we send
A sovereign future begins in the end
We're building the dream with our own bare hands
On the code and the faith in uncharted lands
No co-owner, no master, no spy in the sky
Just the freedom to live and the will to try.
And in the air, a signal flows
A Reticulum mesh, a network that grows
Unsigned, unbound, it passes through
A web of me, a web of you
No ISP to pull the plug
No corporate giant gives a shrug
Just talk and trade and create and be
In perfect, trusted anarchy
(Guitar Solo)
We're breaking the chains, we're tearing it down
Reclaim the crown from the towers in the town
From the money we spend to the words we send
A sovereign future begins in the end
We're building the dream with our own bare hands
On the code and the faith in uncharted lands
No co-owner, no master, no spy in the sky
Just the freedom to live and the will to try.
The path is paved with trust-less tech
With independence, what the heck!
Let visions rise and let them gleam
This is not a dream, this is the theme!
A world where we can earn with pride
With PIRATE and ZANO deep inside
With nothing left to hide.
Thank you for the journey... now let's begin.
Make your transparent blockchain assets invisible on the private the Zano Blokchain (BTCX, ETHX, SOLX) in the confidential layer