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Did Trump Get Defrauded Out of the (S)Election?
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52 views • November 08, 2020
Did Trump Get Defrauded Out of the (S)Election?
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Charlie Robinson's Macroaggressions Podcast and The Octopus of Global Control: http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Where is @JoeBiden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end: https://twitter.com/kayleighmcenany/status/1325163241656496133
Oregon decriminalizes possession of street drugs, becoming first in nation: https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2020/11/oregon-decriminalizes-possession-of-street-drugs-becoming-first-in-nation.html
LIVE: Million Mask March takes place in London as new lockdown begins in UK - RT: https://youtu.be/OgyZrNpr-TE
Max Igan’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Massive protests underway in #Leipzig (Germany) opposing the new #COVID19 lockdown: https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1325062934654021633
Paris cops look like nazi Germany: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uN6L05i9pptQ/ (8 minute mark)
Dad, what was it like in 2020 when #Bitcoin passed $15,000??? - Bitcoin Marcus: https://twitter.com/plan_marcus/status/1324337296246755329
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Charlie Robinson's Macroaggressions Podcast and The Octopus of Global Control: http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Where is @JoeBiden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end: https://twitter.com/kayleighmcenany/status/1325163241656496133
Oregon decriminalizes possession of street drugs, becoming first in nation: https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2020/11/oregon-decriminalizes-possession-of-street-drugs-becoming-first-in-nation.html
LIVE: Million Mask March takes place in London as new lockdown begins in UK - RT: https://youtu.be/OgyZrNpr-TE
Max Igan’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Massive protests underway in #Leipzig (Germany) opposing the new #COVID19 lockdown: https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1325062934654021633
Paris cops look like nazi Germany: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uN6L05i9pptQ/ (8 minute mark)
Dad, what was it like in 2020 when #Bitcoin passed $15,000??? - Bitcoin Marcus: https://twitter.com/plan_marcus/status/1324337296246755329
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